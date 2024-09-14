Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 79.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14,856.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.65%.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $201,292.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.