MGO One Seven LLC Sells 330 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $225.42 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.69 and its 200 day moving average is $214.88. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

View Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.