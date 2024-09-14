Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Sells $7,157,129.30 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 17,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.85, for a total value of $7,157,129.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,843,807.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $430.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,022 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,238,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.