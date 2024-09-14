MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,342,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MillerKnoll by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,891,000 after acquiring an additional 593,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter worth $13,111,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $7,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,987,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,519,000 after purchasing an additional 226,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

