Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $685,447.20 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 51,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $685,447.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,219,614 shares in the company, valued at $95,876,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mission Produce Stock Down 0.5 %

AVO stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $934.59 million, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVO. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 266,489 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 143,858 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

