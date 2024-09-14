Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,731 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

