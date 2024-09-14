Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Short Interest Update

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,900 shares, an increase of 3,074.1% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Mobix Labs stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Mobix Labs has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mobix Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mobix Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobix Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

