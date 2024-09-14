Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 86,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 124,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOND shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Mondee from $4.10 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Mondee from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Mondee Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.02.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $58.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mondee by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondee during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Mondee by 11.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondee by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

