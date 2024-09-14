Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $74,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 616,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $914.10 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $857.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $769.42.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

