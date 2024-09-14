MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MSA Safety by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE MSA opened at $176.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.59. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $147.35 and a one year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.