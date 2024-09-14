National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 971.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,554,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 82,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 66,603 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 948.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after buying an additional 689,468 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $389.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

