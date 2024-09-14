National Bank of Canada FI Has $163,000 Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,774 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Robert Half in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RHI opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

