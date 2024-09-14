National Bank of Canada FI Has $177,000 Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.5 %

DB opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

