National Bank of Canada FI Has $209,000 Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,984,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the period. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 1,418,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,588,000 after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

