National Bank of Canada FI Has $438,000 Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of UNG stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $835.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

