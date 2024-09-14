National Bank of Canada FI Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 105.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

