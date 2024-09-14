National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,467 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $4.52 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.05.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NG. National Bank Financial cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

