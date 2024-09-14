National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Shares of DELL opened at $114.35 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.86. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $117,417,472.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,094,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,453,747.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock worth $722,588,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

