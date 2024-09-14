National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.18

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.18 and traded as high as $30.50. National Bankshares shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 6,015 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $193.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.56.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). National Bankshares had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,285,000. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
