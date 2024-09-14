Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,432.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418 and have sold 25,651 shares valued at $918,158. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

