Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS opened at $24.01 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

