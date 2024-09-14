Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enviri were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at $31,477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $14,968,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 469,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 6.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVRI opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Enviri Co. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

