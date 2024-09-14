Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,368,000 after buying an additional 838,622 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,751,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,559 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after acquiring an additional 509,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

IGT opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.96. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.