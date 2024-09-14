Natixis Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,997,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after purchasing an additional 132,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTN stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at $136,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

