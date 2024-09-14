Natixis Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 2,552.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Kennametal by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.72 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

