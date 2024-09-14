Natixis Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,010 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,402,353 shares in the company, valued at $375,137,413.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

