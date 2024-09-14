Natixis Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

