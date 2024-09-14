Natixis Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,271 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,055. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,055. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,857,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 431,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,097,637. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $19.90 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.