Natixis Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $892,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 209,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $391,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $122,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at $816,993.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $391,205.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,952 shares of company stock worth $598,411. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

