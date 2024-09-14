Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 108.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 143.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 71.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 14,185.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

