Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 9.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $27.52 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.