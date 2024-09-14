Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $503,000. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $5,613,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,043,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $6,730,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Rubrik Price Performance

NYSE:RBRK opened at $30.50 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

