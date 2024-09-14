Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.31.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $404,320.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $722,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,013.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $404,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,776. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.98. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.