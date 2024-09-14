Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of BRF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,776,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 216,693 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

BRF Stock Performance

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

