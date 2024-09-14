Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

