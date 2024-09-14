Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 90.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 288.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $128,000.

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

FTDR stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.94% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

