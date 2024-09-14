Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 13.8 %

MPW opened at $6.37 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -14.41%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

