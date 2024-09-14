Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 659.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 590,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 512,552 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 76,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

