Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 42.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $81,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $112,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of WWW stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

