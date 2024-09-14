Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,889 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 111.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 107.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.