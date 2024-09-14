Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 2,972 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Telos worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 1,396.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 168,813 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 699,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Telos by 4.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 158,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $379,159.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telos Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.42 on Friday. Telos Co. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $245.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. Research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Telos Profile

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.