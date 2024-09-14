Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 388 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

