Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 4,767 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 131.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,394,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,224,000 after acquiring an additional 216,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after buying an additional 2,756,759 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 76,379 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

AGI opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.