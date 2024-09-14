Natixis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $14.47 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a current ratio of 37.31.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 106.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

