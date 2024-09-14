Natixis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,481 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.59. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,478.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $83,674.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,202,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,662,013.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,280,478.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,675 shares of company stock worth $2,848,789. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

