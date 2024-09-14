NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Trading Up 5.4%

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.21 and last traded at 0.20. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.27.

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects located in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project located in Southeast British Columbia, Canada.

