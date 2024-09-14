New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.85. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

New Zealand Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 3.36.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

