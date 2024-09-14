NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,627 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,083,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905,444 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1,627.2% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,564,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,709 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,135,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE opened at $5.73 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.50 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

