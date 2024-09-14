Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 101.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

