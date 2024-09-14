Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 3,166.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Wednesday.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

